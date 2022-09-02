TURKISH PRESIDENT, LIBYAS PRIME MINISTER HOLD TALKS IN ISTANBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received Libya's Prime Minister of National Unity Government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh in Istanbul for talks.

Erdoğan received Dbeibeh at the Vahdettin Mansion in a closed-door meeting.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011 when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

For lasting stability in Libya, Türkiye deems crucial the holding of free, fair and nationwide elections as soon as possible, in accordance with the aspirations of the Libyan people.

Last week, the capital Tripoli saw deadly clashes between forces backing Dbeibeh and those loyal to his rival Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed by the Tobruk-based parliament as prime minister.

The violence, worst since reaching a cease-fire in 2020, came amid military buildups by forces affiliated with Dbeibeh and Bashagha, as both figures claim power and authority in the North African country.