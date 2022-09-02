Pro-Taliban cleric among 46 killed in suicide bombing in Afghanistan, says local media

At least 46 people were killed, including a prominent pro-Taliban religious cleric, and 84 others were injured in a suicide bombing during weekly Friday prayers in Afghanistan's northwestern Herat city.



According to local media, a suicide bomber blew himself up, killing at least 46 people and injuring 84 more. However, in a list published, the Wakht News Agency mentioned the identities of 18 people killed in the attack and 30 more injured.



In a statement issued in Kabul, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the killing of Mulawai Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Ansari, saying he was killed in the attack.



"The Islamic Emirate is deeply saddened by his martyrdom, and the perpetrators will be punished for their evil act," he declared, according to Bakhtar News.



According to Tolo News, Ansari was the target of the suicide bombing.



However, video recordings released on social media reveal significant casualties, with people seen transporting victims of the suicide bombing from the mosque to medical facilities.



However, Taliban officials have not released the number of those killed and injured in the attack.



So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. However, ISIS/Daesh has been active in Afghanistan for a long time, and the terrorist organization has recently claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country.

























