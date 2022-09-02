Poll: Israeli opinions of Germany better than German views of Israel

Israelis have a more positive view of Germany than Germans do of Israel, according to a new study on German-Israeli relations published on Friday.



The survey was carried out by the Bertelsmann Stiftung, a German non-profit research foundation working for social change.



Its authors conclude that German-Israeli relations are currently in an overall decent state, though they note problems with Holocaust remembrance and the rise of anti-Semitism in Germany.



More than 1,200 individuals from both countries took part in the study, the chief findings of which include that while 63% of Israeli respondents said they had a good opinion of today's Germany - only 46% of German respondents said the same thing about Israel, with over a third saying they had a "fairly" or "very" poor opinion of the country.



Some 42% of Israeli respondents said that they had been to Germany, while just 6% of Germans surveyed had been to Israel.



While there was widespread agreement in both countries that the Holocaust still weighs heavily on Israelis' attitudes towards Germans today, the authors of the study did not interpret the results as confirming so-called "memory fatigue" among Germans.



However, 49% of German respondents agreed with the statement that one should draw a line under the past, while among Israelis, that number was just 14%.



An extraordinary 24% of German respondents said they agreed "completely" or "somewhat" with the statement that Jews have too much influence in the world.



In an interesting show of sentiment after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was recently criticized for saying that Israel had caused "50 Holocausts," some 36% of German respondents agreed with the statement that Israel's treatment of the Palestinians was in principle no different from what the Nazis did to the Jews.



