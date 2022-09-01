UN: Millions of children, women at risk after cataclysmic floods in Pakistan

Millions of children and pregnant women are at risk in Pakistan's flood-hit regions and need urgent humanitarian assistance, the United Nation's International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said.



Children face waterborne diseases, drowning and malnutrition due to flooding in the South Asian nation, UNICEF said in a report.



The flooding from the highest rainfall in more than three decades has killed 1,200 people since mid-June and affected more than 33 million, mostly in the impoverished south and south-west of the country.



Nearly 600,000 pregnant women in flood-hit regions were in dire need of medical care and mental health services, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) said.



"Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver next month will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support," a report by the agency said.



Millions of women and girls also face the risk of gender-based violence, UNPF said, highlighting threats in regions where families are living in makeshift tent shelters with no access to toilets and proper sanitation.



Children are particularly prone to water-borne diseases like diarrhea, respiratory infection and skin diseases, UNICEF said.