Greek harassment of Turkish jets could have 'dangerous consequences': AK Party

Greece 's harassment of Turkish jets over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas could have "dangerous consequences," according to the spokesperson of Türkiye's AK Party.

"This is something that the world today never wants," Ömer Çelik told reporters in the capital Ankara Thursday after a meeting of the party's Central Executive Board.

Çelik called on Greek authorities to heed diplomacy and steer clear of such harassment of Turkish jets.

Those who criticize Türkiye for buying Russian-made S-400 air defense system should also raise their voice against Greece using S-300s to radar lock Turkish F-16s, according to Celik, pointing to hypocritical Western treatment of Türkiye.

Turkish jets engaged in NATO missions over the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean Seas on Aug. 23 were harassed by a Russian-made S-300 air defense system stationed on the Greek island of Crete, according to Turkish National Defense Ministry sources.

However, Greek military officials have denied the Turkish account of the actions, which are described as "hostile" in the NATO Rules of Engagement.

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry is preparing to send radar records of the incident to the NATO Secretariat-General and alliance members' defense ministries.

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, saying such moves frustrate its good faith efforts for peace.