Powerful typhoon hits southern Japan

A powerful typhoon hit southern Japan, bringing strong wind to the Okinawa prefecture area, local media reported on Thursday.

The country's Meteorological Agency raised its earlier warning from a "very strong" to a "violent" typhoon Hinnamnor and said it could cause strong gusts and high tides in Okinawa, Kyodo News Agency reported.

This is the 11th typhoon this year in Japan.

So far, no damage has been reported in the area.

Meanwhile, the South Korean weather agency also issued a warning about a super strong typhoon approaching the Korean Peninsula next week.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA), typhoon Hinnamnor could move quickly northward to reach the south of Jeju's southern port city of Seogwipo by next Tuesday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The agency forecast that the typhoon could cause a storm with a maximum wind speed of 44 meters per second to 54 mps (177 feet mps) and can blow people or large stones away, according to the report.

























