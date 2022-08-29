Two Air France pilots suspended after fight in cockpit during flight

France's flag carrier airline company Air France, suspended two pilots who fought during a flight in cockpit.

According to the report of BFMTV, the fight occurred in June during a Paris-Geneva flight shortly after an Airbus A320 flight took off after one of the pilots hit the other unintentionally.

Following the fight that broke out between the pilots, they started to hit each other.

One of the crew members broke up the fight of the pilots and stayed in the cabinet to ensure the calm.

The two pilots were suspended as a result of the investigation.

The investigation bureau BEA, Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, also released a report showing the problems in the flights of Air France and called the company to respect the aviation rules.