PUTIN: MUSLIM NATIONS ARE RUSSIAS TRADITIONAL PARTNERS TO BUILD MORE DEMOCRATIC WORLD

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Muslim countries were Moscow's "traditional partners in efforts to build a more democratic and just world."

In a message to the participants of the 2022 Kazan Global Youth Summit, an event by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Putin said the choice of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan's capital, Kazan, as an OIC youth capital confirmed the high level of the cooperation between Moscow and international body.

"The states of the Islamic world are our traditional partners in addressing many pressing issues on the regional and global agenda, in efforts to build a more just, democratic world order," he said, underlining the importance of young people getting involved in "such a constructive multifaceted interaction."

In the message published on the Kremlin's website, Putin bid welcome to the country representatives taking part in the summit, saying that they would have a good opportunity to hold comprehensive talks and discuss draft projects for joint work.

"There is no doubt that the meeting of young people in Kazan will serve to strengthen mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of our countries," he added.

The Kazan Global Youth Summit is organized for Muslim young people with the aim of keeping them informed and facilitating interaction with other regions and cultures.