Russian forces torture Zaporizhzhia plant staff ahead of IAEA visit - paper

The special services of Russia are torturing the staff in the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to hinder them from telling the IAEA delegations about risks at the station, UK paper The Telegraph and Energoatom reported.

According to the outlet The Telegraph, the plant staff said that the atmosphere of terror is prevalent within the station, as the occupiers are arresting the Ukrainian staff and sending them "to the basement."

It is also reported that these people after returning do not speak at all.

Energoatom said that it believes Russians are preparing provocations ahead of visit of the delegation of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), especially by minimizing the Ukrainian staff presence at the plant and putting "a few Russian representatives who will loudly scream that they have been waiting for 'liberation' from the Kyiv regime" in every room of the control center.