GERMANYS SMOKING RATE SEES MAJOR RISE SINCE START OF THE PANDEMIC

The proportion of smokers in Germany has risen significantly since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a long-term study.



More than one-third (34.5%) of people aged 14 and older are smoking, the ongoing German Survey on Smoking Behaviour (DEBRA) found.



Before the pandemic erupted in early 2020, it was about 27%, according to the representative survey that monitors the smoking habits of the wider population.



Epidemiologist and DEBRA director Daniel Kotz described the increase as a frightening development.



Kotz attributes the trend primarily to the relapse of ex-smokers who have started smoking again due to the stress and anxiety caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.



But, he said, it was still the case that many young people in Germany never start smoking in the first place - unlike in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.



"It is encouraging that fewer and fewer young people are smoking," echoed Christina Rummel, managing director of the German Centre for Addiction Issues. "Unfortunately, we are currently observing a contrary trend among adults."



Rummel is among those saying the government is not doing enough to stub out smoking with a robust prevention policy.



"In terms of tobacco control policy, Germany is among the laggards in an international comparison," she said.



"The example of New Zealand shows that things can be done differently: there, the sale of cigarettes is to be banned completely in the long term. A sustainable reduction in tobacco consumption also belongs at the top of the health policy agenda in Germany," Rummel said.



Katrin Schaller of the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg said Germany needs to crack down on advertisements and vending machine sales.



"Smokers are offered too few incentives to stop smoking, and they receive too little support to quit. In addition, manufacturers are increasingly launching new products such as e-cigarettes, tobacco heaters and nicotine pouches," she continued.

