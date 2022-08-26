Top Turkish, German officials discuss Nordic countries' NATO bid

Türkiye 's presidential spokesman on Friday discussed the NATO membership process of Finland and Sweden with Germany's foreign policy advisor.

Ibrahim Kalın and Jens Plotner also exchanged views on political and economic relations between Türkiye and Germany in the Finnish capital Helsinki, according to a statement from the Turkish side.

Also on the agenda was Russia's war in Ukraine, Türkiye's role in resolving the grain crisis, developments in the Aegean and the Mediterranean Sea, the Syrian refugee crisis and the fight against terrorism.

Earlier on Friday, Kalin chaired the Turkish delegation for the permanent joint mechanism between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden.

In late June, Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden signed a trilateral memorandum to address Türkiye's legitimate security concerns, paving the way for the Nordic countries' NATO membership.