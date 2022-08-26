News World Spanish energy savings plan approved by parliament

Spanish energy savings plan approved by parliament

Published August 26,2022

A man walks past mannequins displayed in the window of a store with the lights off to comply with the Spanish government's measures to save energy. (REUTERS)

Spain's parliament on Thursday signed off on a controversial energy savings plan put forward by the left-wing minority government, by 187-161.



The government had struggled to muster support for the "urgent measures" necessary in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing energy crisis, with state television broadcaster RTVE reporting that it compromised with some of the smaller regional parties ahead of the vote, to allow the measures to be changed in the future.



The plan for the more efficient use and storage of energy was instated by royal decree more than two weeks ago, but still required the sanctioning of parliament to continue to be valid.



Parliamentarians of the conservative, liberal, and right-wing opposition parties in the Congress of Deputies voted against the proposals, despite the compromises made by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's government.



The savings package and further measures due to be taken in September are to fulfil Spain's commitments to the EU emergency plan. Madrid had opposed the plan originally, but agreed after compromises on part of the EU.



According to the plan, Spain is to lower its consumption of gas by 7-8%, while most EU countries will be called on to save 15%.



Since August 10, all public areas such as shopping malls, cinemas, offices, stores, hotels, train stations, and airports are prohibited from cooling their rooms to below 27 degrees.



Business where employees have to do manual labour, including bars and restaurants, are allowed to cool down to 25 degrees.



Along with numerous other measures, the lighting of offices, shops, and several monuments across the country must be turned off from 10 pm, provided the space is no longer being used.

































