Lebanon receives Turkish food aid ship at Tripoli Port

Lebanon received 511.7 tons of food Thursday that was provided by Türkiye on a ship that arrived at the Tripoli port.

The aid, the fourth in 2022, was provided by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), based on directives by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

A ceremony at the port was attended by AFAD President Yunus Sezer and Turkish Ambassador Ali Barış Ulusoy, as well as the head of the Lebanese High Relief Commission, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Khair, Interior Ministry representative Col. Sami Nassif and security officials.

Sezer conveyed greetings of Erdoğan and Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, stressing that "Türkiye stands by the brotherly Lebanese people."

Khair expressed gratitude to the Turkish people and the role Türkiye plays in the region.

A ship with 23 truckloads of aid to Lebanon left Türkiye's southern Mersin province Wednesday.

From late March until early April, Türkiye sent three aid ships to Lebanon.

Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since late 2019, including a massive currency depreciation and fuel and medical shortages.























