China reports 1,628 new COVID cases for Aug 25 vs 1,759 a day earlier

A worker wearing a protective suit swabs a man's throat for a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus testing site in Beijing, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (AP)

Mainland China reported 1,628 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 25, of which 312 were symptomatic and 1,316 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

That compared with 1,759 new cases a day earlier - 390 symptomatic and 1,369 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were zero new deaths, leaving the nation's fatalities at 5,226.

As of Aug. 25, mainland China had confirmed 241,348 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing has reported zero cases for five consecutive days, according to local government data.

Financial hub Shanghai reported one new local symptomatic case, compared with none a day earlier, and one local asymptomatic case, versus six the previous day, with one of the cases reported outside quarantined areas, local government data showed.

Holiday city Sanya on the southern end of Hainan island, which is battling an outbreak, reported 6,279 symptomatic and 8,612 asymptomatic cases from Aug. 1 through Aug. 25.



























