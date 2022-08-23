Ukraine to receive more than €500 million in new weapons from Germany

Germany is prepared to ship more than €500 million ($499.3 million) in weapons to help Ukraine fend off the ongoing Russian invasion, a spokesperson for Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.



Kyiv is to receive three more IRIS-T air defence systems and a dozen Bergpanzer armoured vehicles, among other items, the spokesperson said as the chancellor visits Canada.



Scholz had recently promised further large-scale financial and military support for Ukraine.



Earlier this year Germany wrestled with the question of whether it should supply weapons to Ukraine, resulting in long delays that were the subject of considerable criticism both domestically and abroad.



But the deliveries have sped up, and Berlin says it has already supplied Ukraine with 15 self-propelled GEPARD anti-aircraft guns, 10 self-propelled howitzers, several armoured personnel carriers, hundreds of portable air defence systems, as well as a slew of other lethal and non-lethal aid.