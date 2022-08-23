Ukraine bans Independence Day celebrations fearing Russian attacks

A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (REUTERS)

Ukraine on Tuesday banned public events celebrating the country's 31st Independence Day fearing renewed Russian attacks.

Large gatherings are prohibited in Kyiv from Aug. 22-25, the city administration said.

"We are actively preparing for the new week, which is very important for all of us, for our country," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a speech last Saturday.

"Our Flag Day, our Independence Day is ahead… We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel. Such is our enemy. But in any other week during these six months, Russia did the same thing all the time -- disgusting and cruel," he said.

Ukraine's Center for Strategic Communications (StratCom) said on Telegram: "The threat of massive shelling on the territory of Ukraine with S-300 missiles is obvious. Considering the arrival of several trains [from Russia] before Aug. 20, it is clear that the Russians are preparing to attack Ukraine on Aug. 24."

Russia launched its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24 resulting in large-scale civilian casualties.

At least 5,587 civilians have been killed so far and 7,890 others injured, according to the UN, which said the actual figures could be higher.