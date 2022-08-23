2 dead, suspect in custody after shooting in U.S. state of Georgia

Two people are dead following a shooting spree Monday in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Atlanta police arrested a female suspect after two different shootings in a roughly 15-minute period that caused panic throughout the city.

"The lookout for both of the shooters we found out quickly was the same person," said Atlanta Interim Police Chief Darin Schierbaum at a news conference. "It was a female matching the same description that was seen in this area."

The two victims of the first shooting died. The victim from the second shooting was taken to a hospital for treatment.

"We do not believe these were random acts of violence. We do believe the individuals were likely targeted," said Schierbaum.

Local law enforcement teamed up with the public to track down the suspect using video camera systems throughout the Atlanta area combined with tips from residents tracking the manhunt.

Two hours later, the suspect was caught after a frantic search that led police to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

"We were able to quickly shift a very large contingency of resources across the entire city and including the world's busiest airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in order to apprehend the suspect," said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at a news conference.

Police arrested the suspect at the airport and recovered the handgun believed to be used in the shootings.

"I want to state clearly that the security of the airport was never compromised," said Dickens. "The suspect was apprehended prior to being in any controlled areas of the airport."

Police have not released a motive for the shooting but are grateful the suspect was taken into custody before hurting anyone else.

"I am so proud of the men and women of this police department that responded immediately, not knowing what was transpiring, (and) put themselves in danger to ensure that we apprehended this person quickly before they could harm again," said Schierbaum.