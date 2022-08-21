RUSSIA DESTROYS HIMARS AMMUNITION DEPOT IN UKRAINES ODESA REGION

 Contact Us
Russia destroys HIMARS ammunition depot in Ukraine's Odesa region

Reuters WORLD
Published August 21,2022
Russia's defence ministry said on Sunday that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine's Odesa region.

The ministry also said it had destroyed two M777 Howitzers in combat positions in the Kherson region, and a fuel depot in the Zaporizhzhia region that it said was storing more than 100 tonnes of diesel fuel.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the battlefield reports.