Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan ink multiple deals worth over $12.5B: Report

Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan inked multiple deals worth over $12.5 billion in various fields, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

The deals were signed at a Saudi-Uzbek Business Council meeting which was held during Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's two-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

The agreements aim to promote investments, and increase joint projects in different sectors, including health, energy, aviation, tourism, pharmaceuticals, construction, food, and technology.

Mirziyoyev visited Saudi Arabia at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

He also met with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Jeddah and discussed bilateral relations, the news agency said.
























