Tests in German lagoon provide no answers to Oder fish die-off

First extensive testing of water in a lagoon fed by the Oder river - where tons of fish have died for unknown reason - have not revealed anything out of the ordinary, regional environment minister Till Backhaus said on Friday.



Tons of fish have been turning up dead in recent weeks in the Oder river, which runs along the Polish-German border.



Authorities tested the German part of the Szczecin Lagoon for 211 harmful organic substances, 20 metallic substances and 10 nutrient compounds, but found no conspicuous results.



So far, the German part of the lagoon has not seen the masses of fish deaths that have occurred in the river further downstream.



Even so, authorities in the state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern have warned against bathing in, fishing in, or otherwise using the water from the lagoon.



