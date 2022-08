According to The Aviation Herald, the pilots of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737-800 plane, which was on a Khartoum-Addis Ababa flight, had to land in Addis Ababa approximately 25 minutes late when both of the pilots fell asleep.



Air traffic controllers repeatedly tried to reach the pilots, but failed to communicate with them.



The pilots were awoken by the alarm when the autopilot went off.



The airline did not make a comment on the incident.