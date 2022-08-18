At least 16 dead, 36 missing in flash flood in western China

Chinese state media say that 16 people have died and 36 others are missing after a flash flood in western China's Qinghai province.

The floods occurred in a mountainous region of Datong county in Qinghai province, affecting more than 6,200 people from six villages, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Scientists say extreme weather across the world has become more frequent due to climate change, and will likely grow more intense as temperatures rise.The China Meteorological Administration said the country was going through its longest period of sustained high temperatures since records began in 1961, with 64 days straight of heat warnings in various regions starting in June.

China is facing a series of flooding disasters this summer and extreme heat and drought in other parts of the country. State media has described the heat and drought as the worst since record-keeping started 60 years ago.