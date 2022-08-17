Ukrainian, Zambian presidents discuss bilateral ties

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema spoke over the phone on Tuesday evening and discussed bilateral relations.

"We discussed issues of mutual importance and noted that peace and security remain priorities for our government, the region, the continent, and the world as a whole. Without peace and security, there can be no development and prosperity," Hichilema said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The Zambian leader said his country is grateful for the Ukrainian government's cooperation in the safe evacuation of its nationals from the European nation at the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Zelenskyy, for his part, wrote on Twitter: "(I) had the 1st conversation with President (Hakainde Hichilema) in the history of bilateral relations with Zambia. Appreciate the support for Ukraine in international organizations."

On Monday, Zelenskyy said he also had talks with Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum and discussed bilateral cooperation, participation in international projects and Ukraine's grain supply.





