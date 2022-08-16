Fuel tanker explodes in avenue in Acapulco, Mexico - videos

A tracto-trailer that was transporting fuel had an accident on the avenue of Escénica in Acapulco, Mexico.

Following the incident, there was a fire that prompted the closure of the touristic road.

According to the local news El Sur, the driver of the trailer died in the accident while four others were injured.

#Acapulco 📍| Una pipa que transportaba combustible se quedó sin frenos, se impactó y se incendió en la lateral de la Av. Escénica.



La columna de humo se aprecia desde varios puntos de la ciudad. Al lugar acude personal de bomberos adscritos al Centro de Atención a Emergencias. pic.twitter.com/oBftfwYw6P — RTG Noticias (@RTG_Noticias) August 15, 2022

The fire caused panic among the residents and the smoke from the fire could be observed from a distance because of its intensity and the consumed fuel type.

The police and the firefighters came to the place realizing fire extinction efforts and they decided to close the road to be able to report the incident as well as clean the road to prevent another accident.

The videos on social media have also shown the scale of the fire.