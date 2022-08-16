Zelensky creates Crimea liberation council

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree regarding the creation of an advisory council on the liberation of the territory of Crimea and Sevastopol, Pravda reported on Monday.

According to the presidential decree, the presidential advisory council is supposed to be "promoting the coordination of the measures regarding the liberation, reintegration, and restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine."

It also should promote the "protection of the rights and interests of citizens of Ukraine; overcoming the consequences and compensation for damage caused to the Ukrainian state, its citizens and legal entities due to the armed aggression and temporary occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, as well as projects and activities within the framework of the activities of the Crimean Platform".

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's office, is going to have to submit proposals about the composition of the Advisory Council within a month.

The decree took effect on the day of its publication, 15 August 2022.