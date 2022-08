Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics will arrive in Türkiye on Monday on a two-day visit, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"At the meetings, our bilateral relations along with Türkiye's EU accession process and our cooperation within NATO as well as regional and international developments will be discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Rinkevics will also be received by Turkish Parliament Speaker Mustafa Şentop.