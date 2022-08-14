Warehouse explosion in Yerevan kills at least 1, injures 20

 Contact Us
At least one person was killed and 20 others were injured in an explosion at a shopping mall in the Armenian capital Yerevan, according to witnesses.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published August 14,2022
At least one person was killed and 20 others injured in a powerful explosion at a market in the Armenian capital, according to local media on Sunday.

The country's Emergency Ministry said a fire broke out followed by a blast at an explosives warehouse at the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.

The mall is located outside the city centre, a reporter at the scene told dpa.

As a result, the three-story warehouse building collapsed, News.am reported.

Several buildings collapsed or were damaged. The blaze created a large cloud of smoke that spread over the city. Dust and debris settled over cars.

Rescue efforts are underway at the site.