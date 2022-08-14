Warehouse explosion in Yerevan kills at least 1, injures 20

At least one person was killed and 20 others injured in a powerful explosion at a market in the Armenian capital, according to local media on Sunday.
The country's Emergency Ministry said a fire broke out followed by a blast at an explosives warehouse at the Surmalu shopping center in Yerevan.
The mall is located outside the city centre, a reporter at the scene told dpa.
As a result, the three-story warehouse building collapsed, News.am reported.
Several buildings collapsed or were damaged. The blaze created a large cloud of smoke that spread over the city. Dust and debris settled over cars.
Rescue efforts are underway at the site.