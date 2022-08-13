Several people wounded in an explosion in west of Kabul

At least two civilians were wounded in an explosion in the western part of Kabul city, police said on Saturday.



Home-made devices were placed close to the office of the national ID card distribution centre in police district 13 in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of the city, police spokesman Khalid Zadran told dpa.



Zadran said the security forces in the area were investigating the incident.



A security official in the area has told local broadcaster TOLOnews that four people, including two Taliban security force members, were wounded in the blast that was caused by a motorcycle bomb .



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.



During the initial moment of the blast, social media images recorded a black plume of smoke rising in the sky from the area.



The west of Kabul, a Shia-Hazara populated neighbourhood, has witnessed the most deadly attacks claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group during the past few years.



The United Nations announced last weekend that more than 120 people have been killed in Kabul following three days of back-to-back bombings that targeted the west of Kabul.



