FRANCES MACRON SIGNS PROTOCOL FOR SWEDEN AND FINLAND TO JOIN NATO

French President Emmanuel Macron has signed the ratification protocol for the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, the Élysée Palace announced on Saturday.



Earlier, the French parliament approved the admission of the two Nordic countries to the Western defence alliance.



Sweden and Finland have been partners of NATO for a long time, but stayed away from full membership for decades. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February, they changed course.



Before the accession protocols can enter into force, they must be ratified by all 30 NATO member states. Germany and numerous other states have already given their approval.