Gunman kills 10 in Montenegro rampage

A gunman shot dead 10 people in Montenegro on Friday before he was killed by a passer-by, local media site Vijesti reported.



Two children were among the dead in the shooting in the small town of Cetinje, the news outlet cited prosecutor Andrijana Nastic as saying. She said the 34-year-old attacker's motive was unclear.



Six further injured people were taken to hospital, three of whom had life-threatening injuries, the director of the Clincial Centre of Montenegro (KCCG) Ljiljana Radulovic said.



Local police chief Zoran Brdjanin said the attacker first shot two children, aged 8 and 10, with a hunting rifle. He then shot their mother who later died in hospital.



Brjdjanin said the family were tenants of the gunman.



The attacker then started shooting indiscriminately at passers-by on the street, killing seven more people. A police officer was among the injured.



"We are all shocked," Montenegro's Prime Minister Dritan Abazović said on state television, calling the rampage an "unprecedented tragedy."



The medieval town of Cetinje, some 27 kilometres west of the capital Podgorica, is considered the cultural and historical centre of Montenegro and was the country's capital from the end of the 15th century until 1918.



