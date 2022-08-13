News World A total of 188 human infections with West Nile virus reported in EU

A total of 188 human infections with West Nile virus reported in EU

DPA WORLD Published August 13,2022 Subscribe

A vector control team vehicle displays a sign warning of West Nile Virus before the early morning spraying of a neighborhood due to increasing numbers of mosquitoes having tested positive for West Nile virus in San Diego, California, U.S. (REUTERS)

Almost 190 people across the EU have now been confirmed to have contracted West Nile virus this year.



According to the weekly report released on Friday by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) on threats from communicable diseases, a total of 188 cases of human infections have been reported since the beginning of the transmission season up to and including Wednesday.



By far the most, or 144, were reported in Italy, where there were also 10 deaths. Other infections were registered in Greece, at 39, Austria, where there were two, two also in Romania and one in Slovakia.



In addition, Serbia, which borders the EU, recorded 34 infections and three deaths.



According to the ECDC, the transmission season usually lasts from June to November.



Human infections have not been registered in Germany so far this year, according to ECDC data. However, last month a first case for this year was detected in a snowy owl in the zoological garden in Magdeburg. According to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute (FLI), a sibling from the same litter died of the virus about a week after the death of the chick.



The West Nile virus affects birds, but also horses and humans. In humans, the infection is mostly inconspicuous or mild.



According to Germany's disease control body, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), about 20% of those infected develop a febrile illness that lasts three to six days. Only about one in 100 infected persons becomes seriously ill. There is no protective vaccination.

































