13 killed, 5 injured in Pakistan highway crash

At least 13 people were killed and five injured in a collision between a passenger van and a truck in Pakistan on Saturday.

The accident took place on a highway in Rahim Yar Khan, a district in Punjab province, some 590 kilometers (365 miles) from the provincial capital Lahore.

The speeding truck overturned and rammed into the ill-fated van, which was carrying 18 passengers, including women and children, according to rescue officials.

Fatal road accidents are common in the South Asian country, mainly due to lax safety and infrastructure standards.