Gas flows steady via Nord Stream from Russia, flowing eastbound through Yamal-Europe

A view shows pipes at the landfall facilities of the 'Nord Stream 1' gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, July 21, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

Gas flows eastbound through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany were steady on Thursday, data showed, as were flows via Nord Stream 1 from Russia, which has cut the pipeline to 20% of its capacity, citing maintenance work.

Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 4,972,206 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Thursday morning, slightly up from 4,898,759 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Physical flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline stood at 14,423,827 kWh/h for 0800-0900 CET (0600-0700 GMT), unchanged from the previous day.

Russia's Gazprom said that it continues shipping gas to Europe via Ukraine, and will send 41.6 million cubic metres on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday.

Nominations for Russian gas flows into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point were about 36.6 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, compared with 36.7 mcm in the previous day, data from the Ukrainian transmission system operator showed.



























