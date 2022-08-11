2 year-old girl bites snake that bit her

A two-year-old girl in Kantar village of Bingöl, Türkiye, bit a snake as a reaction that has bitten her.

Being kept under observation in the hospital, the girl is in a good condition at the moment.

Speaking about the incident, her father Mehmet Ercan said that he was working when it happened and rushed to the hospital after he was informed of it.

"Allah has protected her, really. Our neighbors have told us that the snake was in the hand of the child, she was playing with it and then it bit her".

Then the girl has bitten the snake as a reaction.

According to the local news agency İlke, the results of the first examinations were good and the child will be under observation for 24 hours.