Turkish, Slovenian leaders meet in Ankara for talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday welcomed his Slovenian counterpart Borut Pahor with an official ceremony at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

The leaders will hold one-on-one talks and delegation-level meetings, which will be followed by a signing ceremony and a joint news conference.

"All aspects of the Türkiye-Slovenia relations will be reviewed and potential steps aimed at further enhancing the cooperation between the two countries will be discussed," the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Erdoğan and Pahor will also exchange views on Türkiye's EU membership process, as well as current regional and international issues, with particular focus on the Balkans.

Pahor, who is on an official visit to Türkiye on Aug. 9-11 at Erdoğan's invitation, also addressed the 13th Ambassadors' Conference in Ankara on Tuesday.