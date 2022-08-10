Suicide bomber strikes near local presidency in Somalia, 2 injured

At least two people, including a soldier, were wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in Somalia's Middle Shabelle region on Wednesday evening, an official said.

The attack took place near a popular hotel close the Hirshabele state presidency in the town of Jowhar.

Roble Ahmed, spokesman for Hirshabele security agencies, confirmed the suicide bombing and casualties to Anadolu Agency over the phone.

He said security forces stopped the bomber over suspicion and he blew himself up during the search.

According to Somali state media, the security forces shot the suicide bomber who had attempted to enter Hirshabelle's presidency.

It is the third attack in the town in less than 30 days. Jowhar, which is the administrative capital of Hirshabele and the provincial capital of Middle Shabelle region, is located 90 kilometers (56 miles) north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack but al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the region.