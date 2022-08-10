China refuses to rule out use of force to unify Taiwan with mainland

China on Wednesday refused to rule out using force to unify Taiwan with the mainland, accusing "external forces" of encouraging and instigating provocative actions by separatist forces.

But Beijing noted that peaceful reunification and "one country, two systems are our basic principles for resolving the Taiwan question and the best approach to realizing national reunification."

"We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures," it said in its latest white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

"This is to guard against external interference and all separatist activities. In no way does it target our fellow Chinese in Taiwan. Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances," it said.

Beijing also viewed peaceful reunification under one country, two systems that will "lay new foundations for China to make further progress and achieve national rejuvenation."

"At the same time, it will create huge opportunities for social and economic development in Taiwan and bring tangible benefits to the people of Taiwan," the paper said.

The paper said Beijing is "ready to create vast space for peaceful reunification; but we will leave no room for separatist activities in any form."

China's latest emphasis on its one-China policy comes after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the self-ruled island for less than 24 hours last week.

Pelosi visited Taiwan despite Beijing's warnings that island is a "breakaway province" and that her visit would be in violation of the country's "one-China policy."

Soon after she left Taipei on Aug. 3, Beijing launched massive military exercises last Thursday which were scheduled to end on Sunday.

The Chinese military did not say when the latest drills would end but stated they would "focus on anti-submarine and air-to-ship strikes" and a "blockade" in waters near Taiwan.

It also launched ballistic missiles around Taiwan, some of which fell in waters claimed by Japan to be its exclusive economic zone.

The white paper reiterated that Taiwan has "belonged to China since ancient times. This statement has a sound basis in history and jurisprudence."

Referring to UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, the paper said, "it is a political document encapsulating the one-China principle, whose legal authority leaves no room for doubt and has been acknowledged worldwide."

"We are one China, and Taiwan is part of China. This is an indisputable fact supported by history and the law. Taiwan has never been a state; its status as part of China is unalterable."

It added that "peaceful" cross-Taiwan Strait "reunification is of benefit not only to the Chinese nation but to all peoples and the international community as a whole."

"Using Taiwan to contain China is doomed to fail. The wheel of history rolls on towards national reunification, and it will not be stopped by any individual or any force," Beijing asserted.