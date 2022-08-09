Russia to establish military base in Serbia, ambassador claims

Russia is reportedly planning to establish a military base in Serbia, according to the claims made by the Russian Ambassador to Serbia, reported on Monday, August 8.

The claims were made by the Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Serbia Aleksandr Botsan-Kharchenko.

Speaking to SM News, he said that "The establishment of a Russian military base in Serbia is a sovereign matter of the country itself. Plus it is a matter of Russia's own interests."

Serbia is a friendly state for Russia at the moment and has not imposed any sanctions against it, unlike most European countries.