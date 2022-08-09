France: Lasting peace not possible until lifting of Gaza blockade

France has said there can be no lasting peace in Gaza without the lifting of the blockade.

In a statement on Monday, the French Foreign Ministry welcomed the cease-fire that came into force on Sunday thanks to Egypt's mediation efforts with support of the UN and Qatar.

"There will be no lasting stability in Gaza without the lifting of the blockade , together with credible security guarantees for Israel. France is continuing its efforts, along with its European and regional partners, to restore political prospects with a view to a fair and lasting peace," the statement said.

France called on all the parties to respect its full application in order to prevent another escalation and more civilian victims.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, it called "for access routes to Gaza to be kept open in the long term, in particular for humanitarian aid and fuel to be allowed to enter, and for the swift transfer of injured and sick people needing treatment."

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes last week, citing an "imminent threat of attack" by the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad following rising tensions across the Palestinian territories.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 45 Palestinians, including a 5-year-old girl, were killed, while over 360 others were injured in the airstrikes.