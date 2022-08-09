News World Germany confirms first case of monkeypox in a child

DPA WORLD Published August 09,2022

Test tubes labeled "Monkeypox virus positive and negative" are seen in this illustration taken May 23, 2022. (REUTERS File Photo)

A 4-year-old girl in the south-western city of Pforzheim has become infected with monkeypox, Germany's Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for disease control said on Tuesday, confirming the country's first case of the virus in a child.



The child, who lives in a household with two adult infected adults, currently has no symptoms. She was examined by a doctor as a precautionary measure and a swab was taken from her throat for the purpose of the diagnosis.



The child was not in contact with anyone outside her household.



The news comes after the RKI became aware of the first infections among teenagers aged 15 and 17 last week.



Less than three months after the first monkeypox case in Germany was confirmed, a total of 2,916 cases have been reported to the RKI. Almost all of the cases are male, with only seven cases in females.



"According to current knowledge, close contact is required for transmission of the pathogen," the RKI said.



Transmission occurs primarily in the context of sexual activity.



"As far as is known, most of those affected do not fall seriously ill," the RKI wrote.



The World Health Organization said recently there have only been a small number of children infected with monkeypox in the current global outbreak.

























