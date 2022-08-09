Finland removes controversial monument gifted by Soviet Union

Authorities in Finland ordered the removal on Monday of a monument that the country had received as a gift from the Soviet Union in 1989, reportedly angering Russia.

Finnish public broadcaster Yle said the capital Helsinki will build a new pedestrian walkway at the location of the "World Peace" monument, while the Helsinki Art Museum, which owns the monument, will place it in storage.

A public debate about the necessity of the monument had been reportedly heated in recent months after Russia launched its war against Ukraine.

The controversial monument sparked lively debate back when it was first erected. It was damaged after three students tarred and feathered it in 1991, making it clear that they thought the Soviet statue had no place in Helsinki. There was also a failed attempt to blow up the monument in 2010.

The monument was made public in 1990. The 6.5-meter-tall sculpture depicts figures holding a coroneted globe while clenching their fists.





