Evidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar escalate: UN report

By RiyaEvidence of crimes against humanity in Myanmar are "escalating" with women and children severely impacted, a fresh report by the UN revealed on Tuesday.

"Crimes against humanity continue to be systematically committed in Myanmar," said the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar in its annual report.

The report was released just two weeks before the five-year commemoration of mass displacement of nearly one million Rohingya people from Myanmar.

"Crimes against women and children are amongst the gravest international crimes, but they are also historically underreported and under-investigated," said Nicholas Koumjian, head of the mechanism.

"Our team has dedicated expertise to ensure targeted outreach and investigations so that these crimes can ultimately be prosecuted. Perpetrators of these crimes need to know that they cannot continue to act with impunity. We are collecting and preserving the evidence so that they will one day be held to account."

The report was prepared after collecting "more than three million information items from almost 200 sources since starting operations three years ago."

"The available information indicates that sexual and gender-based crimes , including rape and other forms of sexual violence, and crimes against children have been perpetrated by members of the security forces and armed groups," the report said.

It added children have been tortured, conscripted and arbitrarily detained, including as proxies for their parents.

"There are ample indications that since the military takeover in February 2021, crimes have been committed in Myanmar on a scale and in a manner that constitutes a widespread and systematic attack against a civilian population and the nature of potential criminality is also expanding," the report said.

It also included execution of four individuals by Myanmar's military last month.

On Rohingya, Koumjian said the persecuted group has consistently expressed its desire for a safe and dignified return to Myanmar. However, he added, "this will be very difficult to achieve unless there is accountability for the atrocities committed against them, including through prosecutions of the individuals most responsible for those crimes."

"The continued plight of the Rohingya and the continuing violence in Myanmar illustrate the important role of the Mechanism to facilitate justice and accountability and help deter further atrocities."





