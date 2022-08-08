Ukrainian nuclear site accident would be worse than Fukushima

An accident at the Ukrainian nuclear plant in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya would be far worse than the Chernobyl or Fukushima disasters, according to a diplomat from Kiev.



"What will happen in a radius of 40 or 50 kilometers of the station, that is absolutely not comparable to Chernobyl or Fukushima," Ukrainian ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Yevheny Zymbalyuk said in Vienna, warning of severe consequences not only for Ukraine, but all of Europe.



His warning concerned the occupied facility in Zaporizhzhya, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe that has been shelled several times in recent days.



Analysts however say compared to the plants at Chernobyl and Fukushima, Zaporizhzhya is better protected thanks to a separate cooling circuit and a special protective layer, although it would probably be unable to withstand a targeted military attack.



Zymbalyuk again demanded monitors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be sent to Zaporizhzhya along with unarmed international military observers. He said IAEA representatives should be on the ground by the end of the month. The IAEA has said any deployment would require the support of both Moscow and Kiev.



