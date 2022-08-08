News World Russian soldier sentenced to 10 years in prison for war crimes

A Russian soldier in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of war crimes.



The court considered it proven that the tank soldier fired on a multi-storey apartment building, carrying out an order shortly after the war began at the end of February, Ukrainian public television reported on Monday. A flat on the 10th floor was destroyed, but no one was injured.



The soldier had pleaded guilty and is to be imprisoned for 10 years, but the sentence will only become final after a possible appeal.



In May, a Russian soldier had already been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of a Ukrainian civilian, but the punishment was later reduced to 15 years.





