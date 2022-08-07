News
Palestinian Health Ministry warns medical supplies in Gaza Strip will be cut off within 48 hours
Published August 07,2022
The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned on Sunday that medical supplies in the Gaza Strip would be cut off within 48 hours.
The background was the shutdown of the only power plant in the Palestinian territory on Saturday due to a lack of fuel, the statement said.
The emergency generators of the hospitals were already almost empty in view of the continuing blockade of the crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip.
Power supply in the coastal area of more than 2 million people was already reduced from 12 to four hours on Saturday, according to the electricity company.
Israel halted the import of fuel into the territory on Monday, citing fears of attacks following the arrest of a West Bank Islamic Jihad leader. The Israeli military launched a military operation against Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip on Friday.
Israel tightened a blockade of the Gaza Strip in 2007, which has since been joined by Egypt. Both countries justify the measure with security considerations.