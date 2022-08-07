Turkish presidential spokesman condemns killings of 4 Muslims in US

The spokesman for Türkiye's president on Sunday condemned the killing of four Muslim men in the US city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

"We are deeply worried about these serial murders," İbrahim Kalın said on Twitter, underlining the need to shine a light on the killings and for the perpetrators to be brought to justice as soon as possible.

After a Muslim man was killed in the southern state of New Mexico on Friday, authorities said they were working to determine if his murder was linked to three others over the past nine months.

Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said the killing could be linked to three other Muslim men who were killed in "ambush-style shootings."

While authorities reiterated a request for anyone with information on the killings to contact the police, it was reported that security measures were increased in certain areas of the city where the Muslim community resides.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the country's largest Muslim civil rights organization, increased a reward to $10,000 from $5,000 for information leading to the suspect or suspects related to the killings.

Albuquerque police official Kyle Hartsock said Thursday that the person or persons who killed the Muslims may be the same individual or individuals.



