Israel claims killing of second Islamic Jihad chief Khaled Mansour

Islamic Jihad's southern commander, Khaled Mansour, was killed in an airstrike in the city of Rafah, the military announced on Sunday morning. Two other senior jihadi members were also killed, including Mansour's deputy, it said. The PIJ confirmed Mansour's death on Sunday.

DPA WORLD Published August 07,2022