Israel, Islamic Jihad agree to Gaza cease-fire: Sources

Palestinian Islamic Jihad group has agreed to a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, which will start at 23.30 local time (2030GMT), sources tell Anadolu Agency on Sunday.

This comes following reports that Egyptian mediators managed to broker a cease-fire between the two sides after three days of Israeli attacks and retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said the military offensive in Gaza has "achieved its goals."

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Friday citing what the army said that there was an "imminent threat of attacks" by the Islamic Jihad group.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed, including 15 children and four women, and over 310 others injured in the Israeli offensive, according to the Health Ministry

The attacks came amid rising tensions across Palestinian territories following the detention of Bassam al-Saadi, a senior leader of Islamic Jihad, in an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin early this week.

Last year, Egypt managed to broker a ceasefire to end 11 days of Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, in which more than 200 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured.

Thirteen Israelis were also killed by Palestinian rocket fire from Gaza during the course of the conflict.