Erdoğan, Putin meet in Sochi to discuss bilateral ties, other issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Friday with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi to discuss bilateral ties and several other issues.

Talks between Ankara and Moscow on developments in Syria will "bring relief to the region," the president of Türkiye said on Friday.

"I believe that our handling of the developments in Syria on this occasion will also bring relief to the region," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said ahead of a bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the Russian coastal city of Sochi.

He underlined that the meeting would be "very important" in terms of putting forward the role played by Türkiye and Russia in the region.

Erdoğan also said Türkiye valued cooperation with Russia in the fight against terrorism.

According to the Turkish Presidency, Erdoğan and Putin will discuss regional and international issues, as well as relations between Türkiye and Russia.

The leaders will hold a one-on-one meeting and chair talks between delegations.

COOPERATION

Russian President Putin, for his part, said that "Russia has many strategic projects being carried out together with Türkiye," during the meeting with the Turkish president.

"Russia eyes to increase trade volume with Türkiye," he added.

Putin also praised the Turkish counterpart Erdoğan for his role in the signing of a historic deal to unblock Ukraine's grain exports.

"European states should be grateful to Türkiye for being able to buy Russian gas via Turkish Stream," Russia's Putin said.