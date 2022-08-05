Israeli forces attack several targets in Gaza strip

 Contact Us
Israeli forces attacks several targets in Gaza strip in the are of Palestine Tower, Al-Shuhada Street, and reports of injuries.

August 05,2022
Israeli forces have attacked several targets including — the are of Palestine Tower, Al-Shuhada Street — leaving scores of people injured.

The Ministry of Health announced state of emergency and readiness in all hospitals and ambulance stations in the Gaza Strip.

7 citizens were killed including a five years old girl and 23 others were injured after the Israeli occupying forces' attack on Gaza Strip, according to the health ministry.

The Al-Quds channel in Gaza confirmed the martyrdom of Taysir al-Jabari, commander of the northern region in Saraya al-Quds.